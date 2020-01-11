Prabhu Deva, street dancers seize Hyderabad's PVR Central Mall

Shikha Duggal By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cast and crew of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ was here in the city recently and they rubbed off their infectious dance energy on the audience too. The press conference, which saw actor Prabhu Deva and film director Remo D’Souza in attendance, was held at PVR Central Mall. However, the other stars of the movie, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, were missing.

Well-known choreographers and members of the cast — Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sushant Pujari — talked about their experience of working in the movie. Producer of the film and the Remo’s wife, Lizelle D’souza, was also present to promote the movie that releases on January 24.

Speaking about the movie, Remo said, "There is always a message in every movie. Everyone is aware about illegal immigrants now which is becoming a global phenomenon. This movie talks about why you should not leave your country and what an illegal immigrant goes through. Each of these facets has been dealt with a heavy dose of entertainment."

The highlight of the event was a performance by a group of dancers. Salman Yusuff Khan expressed his fondness for Hyderabad and said, “I have a lot of love for this city. Whenever I come here, I make it a point to have a cheat day and eat the famous biryani.” There was rounds of whistles and loud hoots when Prabhu Deva shared his sentiments for the movie in which he plays a dancer.

Absence of choreographers and actors Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelade was noticed on which the director said, “Raghav could not make it for the promotions as he is sick, but I would like to add that he is the most notorious one on the set. “