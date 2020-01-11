Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhu Deva, street dancers seize Hyderabad's PVR Central Mall

The cast and crew of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ was here in the city recently and they rubbed off their infectious dance energy on the audience too.

Published: 11th January 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva

By Shikha Duggal
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The cast and crew of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ was here in the city recently and they rubbed off their infectious dance energy on the audience too. The press conference, which saw actor Prabhu Deva and film director Remo D’Souza in attendance, was held at PVR Central Mall. However, the other stars of the movie, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi,  were missing. 

Well-known choreographers and members of the cast — Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sushant Pujari — talked about their experience of working in the movie. Producer of the film and the Remo’s wife, Lizelle D’souza, was also present to promote the movie that releases on January 24. 

Speaking about the movie, Remo said, "There is always a message in every movie. Everyone is aware about illegal immigrants now which is becoming a global phenomenon. This movie talks about why you should not leave your country and what an illegal immigrant goes through. Each of these facets has been dealt with a heavy dose of entertainment."

The highlight of the event was a performance by a group of dancers. Salman Yusuff Khan expressed his fondness for Hyderabad and said, “I have a lot of love for this city. Whenever I come here, I make it a point to have a cheat day and eat the famous biryani.” There was rounds of whistles and loud hoots when Prabhu Deva shared his sentiments for the movie in which he plays a dancer. 

Absence of choreographers and actors Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelade was noticed on which the director said, “Raghav could not make it for the promotions as he is sick, but I would like to add that he is the most notorious one on the set. “

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PVR Central Mall Street Dancer 3D Remo D Souza Prabhu Deva Punit Pathak Salman Yusuff Khan
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp