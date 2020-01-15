Armaan Malik's 'Butta Bomma' tops charts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Armaan Malik 'Butta Bomma' song from the recent release 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', composed by SS Thaman, has topped the charts. Humility personified, the 24-year-old singer calls his fans ‘#Armaanians’ and is quite active on Twitter.

It was a natural transition to singing for Armaan Malik, son of music director and composer Daboo Malik. Armaan says he began learning to sing from the age of five. “I’ve been singing professionally since the age of eight. I took part in SaReGa- MaPa L’il Champs show in 2006 and advanced to the final round,” he shares.

As a child artiste, Armaan’s first song was a duet, Mere Buddy, with Amitabh Bachchan in Bhootnath, when he was 12 years old. And as an adult playback singer, his first big break was in the 2014 Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. From then onwards, as they say, there was no looking back. 'Butta Bomma' is Armaan’s second project with Allu Arjun. Earlier, he lent his voice for Beautiful Love track for Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India that released in 2018. Was it difficult singing in various languages? “From early on, I had an exposure towards regional languages through singing in ads and jingles. So, it was not that difficult. Till date, I have sung songs in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali languages, apart from Telugu,” informs Armaan.

His upcoming Telugu song is Ninne Ninne from Naga Shaurya starrer Ashwathama, which is slated for release on January 31. On a concluding note, when asked about plans for taking up acting roles, Armaan adds, “My first love is music. However, if some interesting project comes up for an online platform such as Netflix or Prime, I would certainly be willing to give it a shot.”