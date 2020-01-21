Bhagyashree lands a role in Prabhas 20

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Bhagyashree has been signed on to essay a pivotal role in Prabhas’ upcoming movie, Prabhas 20. We hear that the Maine Pyar Kiya actor joined the sets on Monday and has shot for a few scenes along with the Baahubali star.

“Bhagyashree is playing a crucial role in the film, the details and context of which are kept under wraps by the makers. She is excited to share screen space with Prabhas in a film which she is hoping to make people sit up and take notice of her acting prowess,” informs a source from the production team.

The film also has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and she will join Prabhas on the sets from today. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Besides Prabhas 20, Bhagyashree will also be seen in Kitty Party and the Telugu remake of Hindi romantic drama 2 States.