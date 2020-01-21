Prakash Raj likens CAA to citizenship rules in Nazi era

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drawing parallels between the CAA and the citizenship rules in Nazi-ruled Germany, actor and activist Prakash Raj urged citizens to not waver from their protests, to speak up and carry on peacefully.

Prakash Raj who was speaking at a protest meeting organised by Young Indian National Coordination Committee against NRC, CAA and NPR, said, “The same thing happened in Germany when Hitler brought in citizenship rules. People were silent then. And you know what happened after that. This is not the time to be silent. We have to question.”

He urged protesters to be peaceful and said that it was in BJP’s favour if the protests turned violent. He also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event and asked him to show his degree first.

He asked, “Do you know? There is a huge joke going around. Today those who are asking for documents, do not have proof of their educational degrees. And they are the same people doing ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’.

“Our Prime Minister, the uneducated, has added another lie to his string of lies. He has said that he has political science degree. However, he will not show documents. To him I want to say, not to worry. This country’s educated youngsters will teach you political science and remove you,” he said as a 1,000-strong crowd gathered at Dharna Chowk on Monday.

Prakash Raj further said that if Modi were to make a register for uneducated employees, he would readily show his documents. However, for NRC and NPR, he appealed to citizens not to show their documents.

Awareness session on CAA tomorrow an awareness session for women regarding NRC/CAA/NPR will be held in Tolichowki on Tuesday. A silent protest is also on the anvil and musicians and artists have been invited for ‘resistance through art’. The Shaheen Bagh- inspired event will be held at Suryanagar Colony from 10 am onwards and conclude on Wednesday