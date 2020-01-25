Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu to undergo knee surgery in the US

Actor Mahesh Babu, who left for New York for a three-month family vacation, has decided to undergo knee surgery to treat an injury he sustained during filming of Aagadu in 2014.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu, who left for New York for a three-month family vacation, has decided to undergo knee surgery to treat an injury he sustained during filming of Aagadu in 2014. According to a source, he has been suffering from acute knee pain for the past few years.

“Mahesh had sustained a knee injury while shooting for the title song of Aagadu in Bellary and has been delaying the surgical procedure due to his hectic work schedule. Even though he contemplated surgery after SPYder (2017), things didn’t work out as he did not want to be out of action for a long period. Now that he has completed the promotional activities of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, he has decided to go under the knife in the US,” says a source. The surgery is scheduled to take place in the last week of January and it will take at least five months for the actor to recover completely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Mahesh Babu knee surgery
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp