Mahesh Babu to undergo knee surgery in the US

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu, who left for New York for a three-month family vacation, has decided to undergo knee surgery to treat an injury he sustained during filming of Aagadu in 2014. According to a source, he has been suffering from acute knee pain for the past few years.

“Mahesh had sustained a knee injury while shooting for the title song of Aagadu in Bellary and has been delaying the surgical procedure due to his hectic work schedule. Even though he contemplated surgery after SPYder (2017), things didn’t work out as he did not want to be out of action for a long period. Now that he has completed the promotional activities of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, he has decided to go under the knife in the US,” says a source. The surgery is scheduled to take place in the last week of January and it will take at least five months for the actor to recover completely.