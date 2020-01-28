Home Entertainment Telugu

Ananya Pandey to debut in Telugu with Vijay Deverakonda’s next

The untitled movie is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while Karan Johar will be presenting the film in Hindi.

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Vijay Deverakonda (VD)’s new movie with director Puri Jagannadh went on floors in Mumbai recently. The film marks his first collaboration with the director, who is credited for churning out quirky mass entertainers to his name.

According to a source, the makers have roped in Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey as the female lead for this martial arts drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai. “The makers have considered the likes of Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor before finalising Ananya Pandey as the female lead. Ananya and Vijay share a good rapport ever since they featured in a photoshoot together a few months ago. She is looking forward to her first Telugu film and will join the sets in this schedule soon,” informs a source.

The untitled movie is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while Karan Johar will be presenting the film in Hindi through his Dharma Productions. The film also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Redddy and Aali in crucial roles.

Last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya is also shooting for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s maiden production Khaali Peeli, a remake of Telugu supernatural comedy thriller Taxiwaala.

