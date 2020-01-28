Home Entertainment Telugu

Success on my own terms

Said Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia as she shared her unique journey at the Signature Masterclass in Hyderabad and picked three storytellers who were shortlisted for the final short film contest

Tamannaah Bhatia at the 4th season of Signature Masterclass

Tamannaah Bhatia at the 4th season of Signature Masterclass

By Express News Service

Accepting the uncertainty of the movie industry and pushing boundaries to navigate through challenges was the way she made her mark, her signature, said  Southern Sensation, Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday at Hotel Park Hyatt. She shared her journey to a packed house at the 4th season of Signature Masterclass which left the audience inspired. Born into a Sindhi family in Mumbai, Tamannaah dreamt of being an actor from a very young age. The actress who made her debut at the age of 15 in the Hindi film industry, achieved success through her roles in Telugu and Tamil films.

She spoke about how her desire to learn the languages rather than being prompted led her to emote and express naturally while playing the characters in her films.

“Over the years since my debut, I learnt that no matter what the result of a film every Friday is, one must keep going ahead and achieve success. I hope today, through my story, I was able to inspire men and women alike, to follow their dreams and make a mark in their respective fields,” she said. The event that was hosted by the witty and quirky actor Varshini Sounddarrajan, witnessed a high turnout who were inspired by Tamannaah’s story of guts and grit. Later electro-pop band “The Best Kept Secret” got the audience grooving to their originals like ‘Moving On’, ‘Can’t let you go’ and various other covers.

The show will also be aired on the social media channels of VICE Media in association with Kommune & India Film Project. The event is in its fourth season is providing a stage to the country’s aspiring filmmakers to pitch these stories live to their favorite celebrities and stand a chance to direct their story and bring it to life as a short film. The Masterclass is a celebration of real-life success stories and provides a unique platform for passionate individuals who are looking for the right inspiration and guidance by giving them an opportunity to hear their icons share the story of how they made their mark.

