Shriya reunites with Ajay Devgn for 'RRR'

By Express News Service

Actor Shriya Saran, who shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam, has joined forces with the actor for the second time in four years for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. It is being speculated that she plays Ajay’s wife in the film set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era.

“Shriya has joined the sets a few days ago and is currently shooting with the team in the forests of Vikarabad. She is excited to work with Ajay Devgn and is equally thrilled to collaborate with her Chhatrapathi director Rajamouli for this historical war drama,” informs a source. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR tells a fictional story about two revolutionary Telugu freedom fighters – Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Mounted on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Ajay and Alia Bhatt. According to a well-placed source, the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages during Sankranthi 2021.