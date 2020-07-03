Vivek Oberoi announces second film as producer, a horror-thriller titled 'Rosie—The Saffron Chapter'
Recently, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment announced their upcoming production Iti.
Published: 03rd July 2020 09:10 AM
Now, the producers have revealed their second film, Rosie—The Saffron Chapter.
Touted as ‘India’s first horror-thriller based on true events’, the film will be helmed by Vishal Mishra, who is also directing the murder-mystery Iti.
The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee at Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurgaon.
The makers have decided to launch a nation-wide hunt for a new face to star in a prominent role in the film. The official cast will be announced soon.
Vivek shared, “With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry.”
Writer-director Vishal Mishra said, “In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film cliches.”The film is expected to go on floors by September 2020 and release shortly after.