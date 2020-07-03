Vivek Oberoi announces second film as producer,  a horror-thriller titled 'Rosie—The Saffron Chapter'

By Express News Service

Recently, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment announced their upcoming production Iti.

Now, the producers have revealed their second film, Rosie—The Saffron Chapter.

Touted as ‘India’s first horror-thriller based on true events’, the film will be helmed by Vishal Mishra, who is also directing the murder-mystery Iti.

The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee at Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurgaon.

The makers have decided to launch a nation-wide hunt for a new face to star in a prominent role in the film. The official cast will be announced soon.

Vivek shared, “With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry.”

Writer-director Vishal Mishra said, “In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film cliches.”The film is expected to go on floors by September 2020 and release shortly after.