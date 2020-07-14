Lavanya Tripathi flaunts acting skills on social media until shooting starts

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi is showcasing her acting skills on social media until shooting resumes.

Lavanya shared two pictures of herself on the Stories feature on her verified Instagram account. In the first picture, she is seen posing with her arm on her forehead while lying down with her eyes closed.

On the image, she wrote: "Showing my acting skills on insta until we start shooting."

In the second post, she shared the same image but with another caption added to it: "This is me playing dead in (the) fashion world."

Lavanya rose to fame with films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH" among many others.

The actress will next be seen in Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.