Varun Tej is waiting for 'world to come back to normalcy'

HYDERABAD: Tollywood star Varun Tej Konidela says he is waiting for the world to bounce back to normalcy in a new post on social media.
Varun took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on his sofa.
In the image, he is seen wearing a maroon shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes.
"Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy!" he captioned the image.
Varun recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram showing him at the gym, with a beam of light on his face.
"FOCUS," he captioned the image.
The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2", will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10.
He will reportedly be seen playing a boxer in the film, a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.