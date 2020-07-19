STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepika Padukone to pair up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's next film

This is going to be 21st film of Prabhas, who rose to global fame with the "Baahubali" series.

Published: 19th July 2020 12:14 PM

Deepika Padukone to pair up with Prabhas.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are coming together for director Nag Ashwin's next, which will be a science-fiction film.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement and shared a video welcoming Deepika. "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas," read the tweet.

Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Nag Ashwin shared: "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

Fans of Prabhas and Deepika are thrilled with the announcement. One wrote: "Super duper excited for Deepika, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin to come together and make a masterpiece. The team looks extraordinary already, hope the film is just as good too. All the best Red heart #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas."

Another wrote: "Lovely announcement. We are excited to watch Prabhas and Deepika."

Another fan commented: "Dreams come true. Amazing combo, box office will be on fire."

