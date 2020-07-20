Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's emotional note on daughter Sitara's birthday

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have penned an emotional note for their daughter Sitara, who has turned eight.

Mahesh took to his verified Instagram account and shared a video he has made of his daughter.

"So fast so 8. I love you like you will never know. Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni," he wrote alongside the clip.

Namrata took to her verified account on Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring her daughter Sitara.

"8 years ago !! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give. Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up," Namrata wrote alongside the photographs.

She added that Sitara is one of the "best things" that ever happened to Namrata.

"You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I'm super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star. I Love you so very much. today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !! #SituPapaTurns8," she wrote.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like "Hero Hindustani", "Vaastav: The Reality" and "Bride And Prejudice" among others.

She met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 telugu hit "Vamsi". The two tied the knot in 2005.

They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.