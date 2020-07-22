STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Venky Kudumula to direct Ram Charan?

The untitled film is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2021 and an announcement on this collaboration is expected to be made on Dasara, say reports

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

For now, it looks like Ram Charan has been using the lockdown period productively. The actor-turned-producer, who took a break from the shooting of his upcoming period actioner RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, has been busy scouting for good scripts.

After giving a green signal to his Yevadu director Vamshi Paidipally for a new film, it is widely reported that the Rangasthalam actor gave his go-ahead to work with director Venky Kudumula for a youthful entertainer.

Venky, who is on a roll with the stupendous success of Bheeshma, is currently giving final touches to the script. To be bankrolled by UV Creations, the untitled film is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2021 and an announcement on this collaboration is expected to be made on Dasara. Besides these films, Charan will also be seen in a crucial cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venky Kudumula Ram charan
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp