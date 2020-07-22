Venky Kudumula to direct Ram Charan?

By Express News Service

For now, it looks like Ram Charan has been using the lockdown period productively. The actor-turned-producer, who took a break from the shooting of his upcoming period actioner RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, has been busy scouting for good scripts.

After giving a green signal to his Yevadu director Vamshi Paidipally for a new film, it is widely reported that the Rangasthalam actor gave his go-ahead to work with director Venky Kudumula for a youthful entertainer.

Venky, who is on a roll with the stupendous success of Bheeshma, is currently giving final touches to the script. To be bankrolled by UV Creations, the untitled film is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2021 and an announcement on this collaboration is expected to be made on Dasara. Besides these films, Charan will also be seen in a crucial cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.