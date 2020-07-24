STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Pawan Kalyan fans attack Ram Gopal Varma's office

Ram Gopal Varma has irked fans of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan with his new film that reportedly parodies the actor.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has irked fans of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan with his new film that reportedly parodies the actor. The fans attacked Varma's office in the city to express their ire.

The group of fans smashed windowpanes of Varma's office by pelting stones.

The anger of the fans is owing to Varma's parody film titled "Power Star", which is said to be loosely based on Pawan Kalyan's life and his failed political career.

The actor's fans have been slamming Varma on social media ever since he announced the film, which is slated to release on his official website, RGV World.

The filmmaker has filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police in the city after the attack. According to reports, six men have been detained in relation to the case.

Talking about the attack, Varma said: "This is a democratic country and I have the right to make a film. I kept insisting that this is a fictional movie and not related to anyone, but they're making a mess out of it. No one can stop me from releasing the film on my platform."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Gopal Varma Ram Gopal Varma office RGV office RGV Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp