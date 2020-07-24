STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram Charan listens to credible information only

On the work front, Tollywood actor Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited big-ticket film 'RRR'.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Ram Charan

Tollywood actor Ram Charan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Ram Charan insists on paying heed only to credible information.

In his latest Instagram picture, Ram Charan strikes a pensive pose. One arm folded, the actor scratches a earlobe as if immersed in deep thought. A full beard completes the intense mood of the frame.

"Listening to Credible info ONLY!" he captioned the snapshot.

Listening to Credible info ONLY!!

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Actor Akhil Akkineni took to the comment section and wrote: "What a caption! completely you!

Actor Varun Tej Konidela commented: "Hahahah..good one anna!"

On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited big-ticket film "RRR". The mega-budget film stars Ram Charan along with Jr. NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Charan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp