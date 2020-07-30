Tollywood girls say #ChallengeAccepted

By Express News Service

Tollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet have now joined the #ChallengeAccepted black and white photo challenge where women support women. Women from across the world are announcing their solidarity and sisterhood to each other.

So far, over 5.4 million photos have been posted across the world in Instagram. However, the challenge apparently is to bring to light the violence that Turkish women aged 15-60 experience in the country due to physical and sexual violence by their husbands and partners and photos related to such incidents are often black and white to spare the reader of the gore and blood.

But now, women seem to have taken to the idea of posting classy B & W pictures amidst their otherwise colourful and vibrant Instagram feed. Thousands of women from all walks of life have joined in, adding a line or two such as 'let us support each other', don't hate, create, one for all, all for one.

Although some think that such challenges dont serve much purpose as it is about sharing photographs and some captions, women who have posted photos believe that solution to problems begin with a dialogue, the right step towards supporting each other. The line “This little pep talk is enough to get me going and know my girls have my back,” was shared by the actors.