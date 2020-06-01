STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Rakul Preet Singh posts 'various moods' on getting 14 million Instagram followers

Rakul Preet recently had shared a black-and-white photograph of herself in a denim jacket and jeans.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh

Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has garnered 14 million followers on Instagram, and she shared "various moods" to express her joy over her "growing" family.

In a string of photographs that Rakul Preet shared on Instagram, she wear a beautiful lemon-hued chikankari kurta paired with a white cotton pyjamas.

"Photography is a story that One fails to put in words. Clearly I can't put in words how grateful I am for my insta family growing to 14 MILLION. So various moods of meeee when I am just soo happy sending all of you lots of love and positivity. #homeposer #desivibes," she wrote.

Rakul Preet recently had shared a black-and-white photograph of herself in a denim jacket and jeans.

"Colour is everything, black and white is more," she wrote.

On the acting front, Rakul Preet will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar.

Rakul Preet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rakul Preet Rakul Preet Instagram
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp