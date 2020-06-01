STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

When Nagarjuna insisted Seerat Kapoor should not call him 'sir'

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will be next seen in 'Krishna And His Leela' and 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinura'.

Published: 01st June 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna with Seerat Kapoor

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna with Seerat Kapoor (Photo | Seerat Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Seerat Kapoor on Monday recalled how, while shooting with Nagarjuna for "Raju Gari Gadhi 2", the Telugu superstar had insisted that she should not call him "sir".

"We were amidst a conversation about spirituality when Nag sir recollected his role in 'Shirdi Sai', which is when this moment was captured. He noticed I was glued to the visuals till the very end and said, 'It's okay, you don't have to watch the entire video!' and laughed it off. He also tried his best to wave me off from addressing him as sir. That's the kind of camaraderie we shared off sets. Wisdom and fun, the best of both worlds," Seerat shared.

On Instagram, she posted a throwback picture that shows her sitting next to Nagarjuna.

On the work front, Seerat will be next seen in "Krishna And His Leela" and "Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinura".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagarjuna Seerat Kapoor Raju Gari Gadhi 2 Raju Gari Gadhi sequel
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp