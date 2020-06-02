Rise and shine, sings Sashi Preetam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Music has healing powers. Tollywood composer Sashi Preetam chose to perform online on Saturday and reach out to all music lovers in India and abroad to entertain them and also drive their boredom away and fill positivity through his music abilities and talent.

He began the concert with “Its time to Rise and Shine,” an English song which is about the our right to dream and achieve.

He also sang his popular numbers from Gulabi, Rudraksh, Thathagath Buddha, Hello I love you, Kartik and other films.