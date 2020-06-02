Taapsee, Rakul Preet Singh eyed for Karnam Malleswari biopic 

By Express News Service

A day after the official announcement on the biopic of Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleswari, a well-placed source from the production team has informed Express that the makers are considering either Taapsee Pannu or Rakul Preet Singh to portray the iconic weightlifter’s role.

Although the makers are yet to initiate talks with both these actors, it has been learnt that they are planning to sign one of them soon.

“Looking at the recent line-up of sports dramas Taapsee Pannu has been associated with, she appears to be the natural choice to reprise Malleswari’s role.

The makers are also looking at approaching Rakul Preet Singh, who is always open to taking up fitness-based roles,” says a source.

Born in Srikakulam district’s Voosavanipeta, Malleswari is the first and only Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal.

The trilingual, which is planned to be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, will go on floors in the first half of 2021.

Sanjana Reddy of Raju Gadu-fame will direct the film to be produced by Kona Venkat in association with MVV Satyanarayana.