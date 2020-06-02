Telugu star Nani's hopeful about June in new Instagram post 

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Nani in a new post on social media seems hopeful about June.

Nani took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie. In the image, he cuts a smiling, dapper frame in a white T-shirt and jacket paired with a baseball cap.

He wrote: "June" with finger crossed emoji.

Nani had recently shared a throwback photograph on Instagram, taken from an old camera, and said that nothing matches the old world charm.

The black and white picture was taken from an old Minolta SRT 101.

Nani made his debut in 2008 with the hit film "Ashta Chamma". He was then seen in films like "Ride", "Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu", "Ala Modalaindi", "Pilla Zamindar", "Eega", "Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu", "Yevade Subramanyam", "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Middle-Class Abbayi" and "Jersey".

"Eega" became an all-India hit when it was released in Hindi as "Makkhi".

In 2018, Nani hosted "Bigg Boss" Telugu 2. He currently awaits the release of his next "V", an action thriller film directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari.