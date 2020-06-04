Hyderabad police book Jr NTR fans for abusing Meera Chopra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and Bangarm-fame actress Meera Chopra lodged a complaint that she was being trolled on social media platforms, Cyber Crime Police registered cases against unknown persons on Wednesday. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KVM Prasad, they have registered cases under Section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act as well as 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to modesty of a woman) of IPC.

The officials of the National Commission for Women have taken up the matter with the Telangana police. Commission’s Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked Women Safety DIG B Sumathi to look into the issue and send a report to her immediately.

Meera Chopra had alleged that she was subjected to abuse and name-calling on Twitter, allegedly by Jr NTR fans. This hate campaign began after Meera claimed that she was not a fan of NTR Jr, she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the actor did an interactive session under #AskMeerra on Twitter, where she was asked to name her favourite actor in Telugu cinema.

Responding to a user asking her to describe Jr NTR in one word, Meera tweeted, “I don’t know him... I am not his fan.” Another Twitter user asked her to watch Jr NTR’s films — Shakti (2011) and Dammu (2012), and said she would become his fan after watching these films, to which Meera replied, “Thank you but not interested.” Meera made a collage of screenshots and requested the Hyderabad police and cyber crimes cell to take action against cyberbullying.

“@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd I would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatening. Unfortunately, they are all @tarak9999 fan clubs. @Twitter I would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts (sic),” she tweeted. Jr NTR is yet to respond to her allegations.

