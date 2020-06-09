STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Director Sanjana Reddy critical, on ventilator support

A source in the hospital informed that Sanjana was shifted to ICU put on ventilator support and her condition remains to be extremely critical.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood director Sanjana Reddy

Tollywood director Sanjana Reddy

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Tollywood director Sanjana Reddy was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a health issue. A source in the hospital informed Cinema Express that Sanjana was shifted to Intensive Critical Care (ICU), put on ventilator support and her condition remains to be extremely critical.

“Sanjana Reddy was admitted due to high fever. As her condition turned serious, she is being put on life support and a specialist neuro physician is attending her to diagnose and detect the problem. Her condition, however, remains critical at the moment,” says a source. Sanjana made her movie debut with Raj Tarun-starrer Raju Gadu (2018) and she is currently directing a biopic on weightlifter and the first Indian woman medallist at the Olympics, Karnam Malleswari.

Dismissing reports that Sanjana is in critical condition, Kona Venkat, the producer of Karnam Malleswari biopic says, “She (Sanjana Reddy) was on a liquid diet for the last three days and ended up fainting at her home. There’s nothing to worry and everything will be fine. She will be discharged in a day or two.”

The writer-producer has expressed confidence that the biopic will be back on track soon. “She will begin the work shortly and the film will start rolling as planned,” he adds.

— muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress. com @onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjana Reddy Sanjana Reddy health
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp