Director Sanjana Reddy critical, on ventilator support

Murali Krishna CH

Express News Service

Tollywood director Sanjana Reddy was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a health issue. A source in the hospital informed Cinema Express that Sanjana was shifted to Intensive Critical Care (ICU), put on ventilator support and her condition remains to be extremely critical.

“Sanjana Reddy was admitted due to high fever. As her condition turned serious, she is being put on life support and a specialist neuro physician is attending her to diagnose and detect the problem. Her condition, however, remains critical at the moment,” says a source. Sanjana made her movie debut with Raj Tarun-starrer Raju Gadu (2018) and she is currently directing a biopic on weightlifter and the first Indian woman medallist at the Olympics, Karnam Malleswari.

Dismissing reports that Sanjana is in critical condition, Kona Venkat, the producer of Karnam Malleswari biopic says, “She (Sanjana Reddy) was on a liquid diet for the last three days and ended up fainting at her home. There’s nothing to worry and everything will be fine. She will be discharged in a day or two.”

The writer-producer has expressed confidence that the biopic will be back on track soon. “She will begin the work shortly and the film will start rolling as planned,” he adds.

