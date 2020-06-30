SS Rajamouli's 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' to be shot in Nalgonda

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Director SS Rajamouli has rejigged the shooting schedules of his upcoming film RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The period action entertainer, which was supposed to commence a major schedule in Pune in May, has suspended the production due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

A source in the know informed Cinema Express that the Baahubali director has changed his plans and decided to shoot these portions at one of the ancient forts of Nalgonda.



The production team have gone on a recce at Devarakonda, Bhongir and Rachakonda forts and will finalise the location to film crucial scenes involving Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others soon.

“Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in mind, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remaining portions of the film in and around Hyderabad. For that purpose, he is now determined to complete a major schedule at an ancient fort, which stands as an epitome of royal elegance and architecture in Nalgonda, where he also owns a farmhouse at Kattangoor village,” says a source, adding, “In all probability, the film will resume the production in August once the coronavirus cases stabilise in the region.”