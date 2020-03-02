Home Entertainment Telugu

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu's production 'Major' on 26/11 martyr

The actress reunites again with 'Goodachari' director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh in the film.

Published: 02nd March 2020

The poster for 'Major' (L) and actress Sobhita Dhulipala

The poster for 'Major' (L) and actress Sobhita Dhulipala. (Photo| Twitter and EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in for an important role in director Sashi Kiran's "Major". The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is inspired by 2 6/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in title role.

Sobhita says her character in the bilingual film is impeccably detailed. "The arc of my character in 'Major' is impeccably detailed a nd done with honesty. 'Goodachari', my debut film in Telugu went on to become a critical and commercial success, so it is doubly wonderful for me to reunite with the same team for a film as feisty as 'Major'," Sobhita said.

The actress reunites again with "Goodachari" director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh in the film. "I am happy to collaborate with Sobitha after our Telugu superhit 'Goodachari'. It is exciting that we are doubling our challenges for a Major in Hindi," Kiran says.

"Major" is inspired on the life of national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando lost his life in the tragic 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu amd Hindi. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, "Major" is all set for a 2020 release.

