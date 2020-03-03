Actress Kriti Garg conned on movie role

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood director Subbarao Vepula lodged a complaint with Punjagutta police on Monday stating that an actress playing a role in his film had gone missing in Mumbai where she went to audition for a role.

Hours after the complaint was lodged with the police, the actress, Kriti Garg, posted a video on social media stating that she was safe and was at her Mumbai residence.

In his complaint, Subbarao, director of Rahu, said that Kriti who is playing a role in his upcoming film, had received a call and e-mail from a man pretending to be Sandeep Reddy Vanga (director of Arjun Reddy). Assuming that the call and offer to audition for a role was genuine, Kriti left for Mumbai.

After verification, it was revealed that the caller was not Sandeep Reddy but someone pretending to be the director. The actress’ phone was switched off after she landed in Mumbai. This worried Subbarao who lodged a police complaint.

But the actress clarified that she was safe and that the she had been hoodwinked by a fraudster about the role. Punjagutta police received the complaint and transferred the complaint to cyber crime police for further action.