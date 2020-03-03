Pawan Kalyan looks dapper in Telugu remake of 'Pink' named 'Vakeel Saab'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Pawan Kalyan’s first look from his comeback film, Vakeel Saab was released yesterday. The poster features a hoodie-clad Pawan Kalyan relaxing in a messy office space.



The picture has been widely shared in social media with the hashtag #PSPK26FirstLookFestival.

“Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bay View Projects proudly presents Power Star Pawan Kalyan as Vakeel Saab,” tweeted the production house. The film which was earlier referred to as PSPK 26 is bankrolled by producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink and has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla stepping into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles.



Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink won the Best Film On Social Issues award at the 64th National Film Awards. Post-Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in PSPK 27 and PSPK 28 directed by Krish and Harish Shankar.



Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is slated for release on May 15. The film has music by SS Thaman.