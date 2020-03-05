Akhil Akkineni injured on sets of 'Most Eligible Bachelor', shoot halted

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

The shoot for Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB), which commenced last year, came to a grinding halt after its protagonist Akhil Akkineni sustained an injury on his right hand on set. The team was shooting a comedy fight sequence at the suburbs of the city, when the actor suffered an injury.



“Akhil’s right hand elbow was swollen and the doctors advised him rest for a week. As a result, the shooting of the film has been halted. The actor is currently recuperating at home and he is expected to resume work after March 10,” informs a source.



Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

While she plays a stand-up comedian, Akhil will be seen as an NRI, who returns to India to find his soul mate. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, MEB has music by Gopi Sundar. The makers are planning to release the film in May.