Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiranjeevi shakes a leg with Regina Cassandra for upcoming film 'Acharya'

Regina Cassandra shot a song with none other than Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film 'Acharya'.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Regina Cassandra shot a song with none other than Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film 'Acharya'.

Regina Cassandra shot a song with none other than Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film 'Acharya'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: After showing her acting chops in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry for years now, Regina Cassandra is set to woo the audience with her dancing skills. The 29-year old has shot a song with none other than Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film "Acharya".

The number is being highlighted as a 'celebration song' in the film directed by Koratala Siva. In an interview, Regina recently revealed that matching steps with superstar Chiranjeevi wasn't easy because he's so effortless at dancing.

"He doesn't have any airs of a superstar. Throughout the s ong, what I observed, was he never goes back into the caravan after the scene but keeps talking to other guests and directors on the sets who come to meet him. His humility and simplicity is what makes him a superstar," Regina said.

She also shared her experience from the shoot. She said: "I shot f or six days (night shoots). Watching the ease and the grace in Chiru sir's dance movements was very inspiring. I remember, on the first day of the shoot, we shot for expressions. His expressions complemented his gracious m oves. He said I am expressive too, and I was floored with the compliment com ing from someone like him."

Apart from this, Regina has her kitty full of projects. Recently, her look from her film "Nene Naa" (Telugu; to be released as "Soorpanagai" in Tamil) was released online. Directed by Caarthick Raju, the female-centric film is touted to be a mystery thriller. In the poster, the pretty actress is dressed like a queen with slap marks on both sides of her face. It also looks like she has been locked up.

In an interview, director Caarthick Raju said: "Regina is playing an archaeologist in the film. As part of her work, she unearths something that triggers a series of events. The film is about the good and bad outcome of her actions."

Actors Jayaprakash and Akshara Gowda are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Regina Cassandra Acharya
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp