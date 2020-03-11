Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan likely to reunite for the third time

By Express News Service

After scoring a hit with Balupu, actors Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan took a seven-year break before reuniting for their second movie, Krack. It seems the duo is expected to team up for the third time for yet another commercial entertainer to be directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

A well-placed source insists that Trinadha Rao has met Shruti with the script of an action-comedy entertainer and she is extremely pleased with both the storyline and her character, that is different from what she has done before.

If everything goes well, the film will roll after Shruti has wrapped up her present commitments and Ravi Teja has completed Ramesh Varma’s political thriller. CE has learnt that TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, who is currently bankrolling Nishabdham and Karthikeya 2, will produce this film. The remaining cast and crew and other modalities of the film are yet to be worked out. Meanwhile, Krack is slated for release on May 8.