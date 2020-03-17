Georgia schedule of Prabhas 20 called off

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

The on-going Georgia schedule of Prabhas 20, also starring Pooja Hegde, has been called off abruptly by the makers due to the Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic. The decision comes after the rise of positive cases across Europe. The entire team of Prabhas 20 has jetted off to India on Tuesday morning and are expected to reach Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The Georgia schedule was supposed to wrap up by March 30. However, the makers have voluntarily agreed to cancel the shoot of the Prabhas-starrer for a few weeks. They deserve commendation for acting socially responsible. They will review the situation and take a further call on when to resume the shoot in the coming days,” informs a source close to the development.

After wrapping up a schedule each in Italy and Hyderabad, the team was in Georgia on March 10 to shoot crucial scenes featuring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi Pullikonda among others in a specially erected flea market set.Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 will see the Baahubali actor play the role of a palm reader and Pooja essays the role of a school teacher. The film is expected to release early next year.

