Loltime with Suma 2.0

HYDERABAD : World Famous Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala never ceases to reinvent herself. Although she often quips about ‘29 years industry ikkada’, her various avatars for several shows besides her sparkling wit keeps her in good form. After 15 years, she is back as #DesignerDevi in House of Hungama with a fictional comedy show on TV. More about what’s she is up to now

Anchor Suma Kanakala is on the move and on a mission. While the former is to set for her new show on TV, the latter is to reinvent herself. “Telugu audiences have been seeing me for the past 29 years now. Yet, they never seem to get tired of me and that could be because I ensure I present myself in a fresh format for every show,” she says. Right now, the top anchor is training her guns towards her eccentric role called Designer Devi for a new TV fictional comedy called House of Hungama for StarMaa (Mon-Fri, 9.30 pm) which began on March 16. While most soaps are heavy on sentiment with twists and turns, she says this one is about a crazy family where the family’s ancestral home is stuck in litigation but they all have to go ahead and save it while doing great in their careers.

The actor who debuted on Telugu television with Pellichoopulu, a three-episode serial for Doordarshan in 1991, has changed gears to take up game shows and anchoring of pre-release/audio release events of big Telugu productions. She says that it is more challenging to play roles than anchor a show because the former involves teamwork and one’s output depends on how others give theirs.

Keeping count

Does she ever keep count of her shows or episodes? “I do remember that for Star Mahila I shot for 12 years and featured in about 4,850 episodes, the longest in the history of Indian television; it has entered Limca Book of Records as the longest-running women’s game show hosted by a single anchor. But I am sure I have done thousands,” says the 40-plusser mom of two. She shares that she is able to look and sound so vibrant in every show as she always announces on the set when she enters saying, “Guys, remember this is our first episode.”

Rituals for life

However, it is actually her commitment to her little rituals in life that help her stay grounded and energetic. Her morning routine involves eight sets of Suryanamaskaras, the lighting of the lamp in the Pooja gadi followed by a few chants, pranayama in the car and reading the newspaper while having breakfast in the car on the way to her set. The most common question that Suma gets asked is how she has managed to stop ageing and made time stand still for the last two decades. “Perhaps it is due to some healthy habits like having my food on time. No matter where I am or what I am doing, I have to have my lunch at 1 pm. I don’t need a table or a plate or a glass of water. I just grab my lunch box from home and eat the food by 1 pm. I haven’t broken this rule in the last 30 years maybe,” she shares.

Funny 24x7

Her sense of humour, which she says has been the genetic gift from her mom is also what keeps her young and beautiful. “I can crack jokes, but will never crack one to hurt anyone. I have seen many jokes on Coronavirus but as it is a deadly pandemic and has taken the lives of hundreds, I would never dare to crack a joke on it. Instead, I did a video to create awareness on how to prevent it,” Suma says. “However, I never tire of cracking jokes on myself. I have often posted videos of me without makeup and got my fans used to my face with flaws and acne. I also defuse trolls with funny remarks. When we can joke about ourselves, nobody can make us feel bad,” she says.

Lady in charge

Being in charge of her world gives Suma a high. Her son Roshan Karthik, 20, daughter Manaswini, 14, are grown up and don’t depend much on this otherwise hands-on mom. “However, my daughter has a problem with Telugu language and I took it upon myself to help her out. I usually factor in a free day to complete her revision when I know my schedule ahead. Recently, her exam clashed with Nishabdam pre-release event and shoot of Wife Chethilo Life show. But between make-up and my shows, I would send out voices notes explain ing things to her,” Suma elaborates. Apparently, her phone is full of Telugu notes of her daughter’s lessons.

Where does she drive her inspiration from? Is it her role as Designer Devi or as Sumakka on social media? “Some people love shopping and some like dressing. Naaku chandamama, patthi cheynlu, mallepoolu, perugannam lantivi ishtam. I keep it simple ya,” she says and signs off.



