Nayanthara in talks about 'Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka'

By Express News Service

Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, starring Darshan and bankrolled by Rockline Entertainers, has completed their first schedule in Kerala.



They had initially planned to shoot in March, however, owing to the coronavirus, they are hoping to resume shooting in the month of April.



Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the makers of the historical drama, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, have initiated talks with a couple of heroines, including Nayanthara to play the female lead opposite the Challenging Star.



According to our sources, the makers who have begun the casting process are keen to rope in the south Indian heroine and have even had a round of discussion with the actor.

Nayanthara is not a stranger to Kannada films. She made her debut with Upendra’s directorial in 2010’s Super.



It is now to be seen whether the actor, who is known for her historical and mythological characters, will once again bag a similar role.

Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, which will be shot in various cities-- Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Hyderabad and Mumbai-- has Hamsalekha scoring the music and Ashok Kashyap cranking the camera.