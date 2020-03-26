STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chiranjeevi sees mega number of followers within a day of joining Instagram, Twitter

Chiranjeevi appealed to all his fans to take care of the elders in the household in these trying times of coronavirus lockdown.

Published: 26th March 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is finally on social media and his following is, not surprisingly, phenomenal already. In less than 24 hours that he joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year -- on Wednesday, he has managed to garnered mega numbers.

On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 438k followers by early Thursday morning. He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother, Anjana Devi.

His Twitter account is called @KChiruTweets. The count of followers was already closing in on the 100,000 mark by Thursday morning.

On Twitter, too, he posted the same picture with his mother as on Instagram.

"Home Time.. Mom Time !! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders. #StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona," he tweeted as caption with the picture.

On Twitter as well as Instagram, Chiranjeevi introduces himself as: "Indian. Actor."

He appealed to all his fans to take care of the elders in the household in these trying times of coronavirus lockdown.

