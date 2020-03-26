STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, now Ram Charan to donate Rs 70 lakh as COVID-19 aid

Ram Charan followed Pawan Kalyan's footsteps and announced to make his contribution as India faces a tough time battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Published: 26th March 2020 04:14 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, another Telugu superstar, Ram Charan, has decided to donate to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID 19 pandemic. He will be donating Rs 70 lakh.

On Thursday afternoon, Ram Charan announced on Instagram: "Inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu's tweet, I would like to contribute Rs 70 lakh towards the centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this moment of crisis.

I would like to applaud the commendable efforts of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Honourable Chief Ministers of our respective states KCR Garu and Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu in curtailing the vast effects of the pandemic COVID 19.

As a responsible citizen, I encourage all to strictly abide by their rules and recommendations. Jai Hind."

On Thursday morning, Pawan Kalyan announced that he would be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

Ram Charan followed his footsteps and announced to make his contribution as India faces a tough time battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

