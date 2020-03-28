Check out Ram Charan Teja's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram first look

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

On his 35th birthday, actor Ram Charan has received a special gift from his co-star Jr NTR. The first look video of the birthday boy from Rajamouli’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has been released by NTR on Friday.

“As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever,” tweeted NTR.

The 73-second video begins with a voice-over from NTR as he introduces Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Seetharama Raju in the period actioner.

“Inti Peru Alluri, saakindi Godaari, Na anna mannem dora... Alluri Seetharama Raju (Surname is Alluri, raised on the banks of river Godavari, meet my brother, lord of the forest...Alluri Seetharama Raju),” he says, referring to the character of Charan, who sweats out in a khaki trouser hinting that he plays a cop.

The next scenes show Charan training in stick-fight, throwing punches, sporting traditional war-weapon like bow-and-arrow and a breech-loading rifle with great resolve in his eyes.

His character exhibits potent fury, as well as fierce dedication to the cause he believes in.

Set in 1920s pre-independence India, the film’s core story straddles the lives of younger versions of the Telugu States’ revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by NTR.

The film also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in prominent roles.

While Alia is being paired opposite Charan, Hollywood actor Olivia Morris has been signed onto romance Jr NTR.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is slated for release on January 8 in 10 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English.