'Awe' director Prashanth Varma to make film on coronavirus

Prashanth Varma, the director of Awe, starring Kajal Aggarwal, is currently working on a film based on the coronavirus pandemic. It is said that the director has been working on the idea since January.



The novel coronavirus originated in China towards the end of 2019 and has spread across the world rapidly killing thousands.

Prashanth said to have started his research about the virus that will play a major role in his upcoming film.



Prashanth is also co-producing the project, which will go on floors once the pandemic is controlled and normalcy is restored. The first look poster will be revealed in April, according to reports. The plot and cast details are being kept under wraps for now.



Earlier, the director was supposed to make a sequel to Awe, but the film has been delayed for reasons unknown.