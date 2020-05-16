Unlocking love during lockdown in Tollywood

Muralikrishna CH By

It looks like love is in the air as mana stars are beating the Covid-19 with their blooming relationships during the lockdown times. From confessing their fondness for their partners to flooding the social media with adorable pictures and updates, these stars are head over heels in love. Let’s take a look at the celebrities who are following their hearts and taking their relationships to the next level. One of the most eligible bachelors of Telugu cinema, Rana Daggubati has been struck by cupid’s arrow. The Aranya actor, time and again, choose to quash all his link-up reports with his co-stars in the past. Putting the ongoing speculations surrounding his love affair to rest, Rana announced that he is in a relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, who heads an interior design and décor business, Dew Drop Design Studio.

Nikhil with Pallavi

The couple wants the wedding to be a glitzy affair with all the big wigs from the showbiz on the guest list. The big event is likely to take place by the year-end and both the families are going to leave no stone unturned to ensure that it is the most talked about wedding in Tollywood. Actor Nithiin has always maintained privacy when it came to his personal life. However, the actor has revealed Cinema Express that he is going to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shalini. While his love story is nothing story of a typical Telugu drama, the actor, like always, wants to make his D-day a close-knit affair.

“I met Shalini through common friends in 2012. Since then, we have been seeing each other and it took us four-five years to be in the same space. We decided to take our relationship to the next level last year, convinced our parents and got their consent for the marriage. It was difficult to keep my love story a closely guarded secret for all these years,” says Nithiin. The wedding which was scheduled for April 16 has been postponed due to the lockdown.

“We all need to unite and contain the spread of Covid-19. At this trying times, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” informs the Bheeshma actor. Karthikeya-fame Nikhil Siddharth’s relationship with Dr Pallavi Varma has grown stronger with each passing day. The couple, who fell in love with each other about s e v e n months ago at a party, has entered the wedlock on Thursday. “I wanted to have a grand gala wedding in the presence of my well-wishers and fans, but the wedding date has been deferred twice due to lockdown and lack of auspicious muhurat.

Adhering to lockdown guidelines, we have exchanged nuptial vows in the presence of a few close relatives and friends at our farmhouse on Thursday,” says Nikhil. It is only recently that Dil Raju has announced that it was time to turn over a new leaf in his personal life. The ace producer tied the knot with Tejaswini alias Vygha Reddy, who hails from Nizamabad, in a private ceremony at Narsingpally on May 10 amid Covid-19 lockdown. Speaking about his wedding, Raju says, “With the world coming to a standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on a professional front.

I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well.” Actor Mahesh Achanta, who shot to fame with films like Shatamanam Bhavati and Rangasthalam, got hitched to Pavani in a low-key ceremony at Sivakoduru, East Godavari district on Thursday, following lockdown guidelines. For all the grim times the industry has witnessed during the last two months, these candid confessions and memorable events have certainly brought back happiness and joy to these stars.