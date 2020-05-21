STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Congress files complaint against Telugu actor Nagendra Babu for calling Godse patriot

Roy accused the actor of insulting the father of the Nation and sought action according to law.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against film and TV actor Nagendra Babu for his tweet calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary K Manavatha Roy filed the complaint saying Babu had tweeted that Godse is a patriot and that the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi is debatable, police said.

Roy accused the actor of insulting the father of the Nation and sought action according to law.

Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Naga Babu, is the younger brother of Telugu film star and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi.

No case was registered but the police have referred the complaint for legal opinion and would proceed further accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagendra Babu Nathuram Godse
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp