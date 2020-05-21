Congress files complaint against Telugu actor Nagendra Babu for calling Godse patriot

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against film and TV actor Nagendra Babu for his tweet calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary K Manavatha Roy filed the complaint saying Babu had tweeted that Godse is a patriot and that the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi is debatable, police said.

Roy accused the actor of insulting the father of the Nation and sought action according to law.

Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Naga Babu, is the younger brother of Telugu film star and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi.

No case was registered but the police have referred the complaint for legal opinion and would proceed further accordingly.