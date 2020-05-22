STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's cool to be masked, says Mahesh Babu while asking everyone to adapt to new normal

A few weeks ago, Mahesh Babu asked everyone to practice social distancing as well as fear distancing.

Mahesh Babu

By IANS

MUMBAI: Life is trickling back to normalcy with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions, and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday urged everyone to venture out with proper precautions.

"We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?" Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a picture where he wears a mask.

A few weeks ago, Mahesh Babu asked everyone to practice social distancing as well as fear distancing.

"Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information," he had tweeted.

