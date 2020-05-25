Blessing to have brothers like Allu Arjun, Allu Bobby: Allu Sirish

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Sirish dedicated a post to his star brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Bobby on Brother's Day. He said he is grateful that they have made his life easier since childhood.

Sirish shared a picture of himself sitting with Arjun and Bobby.

Happy Brother's Day! It's a blessing to have brothers like you two. #BrothersDay pic.twitter.com/g1rdWsKcqV — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 24, 2020

"Happy Brother's Day. Grateful that you two have made life easier for me since childhood. More pocket money, lesser rules and stronger lobby with parents! Haha. It's a blessing to have brothers like you two! @allubobby@alluarjunonline," he wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi". Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.