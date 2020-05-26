STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

'Krisha and his leela' set for digital release 

The romantic entertainer becomes the second Telugu film to have an OTT releasedue to the unprecedented
pandemic situation

Published: 26th May 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Seerat Kapoor and Siddhu Jonnalagaddastarrer

Seerat Kapoor and Siddhu Jonnalagaddastarrer

By Muralikrishna CH
Express News Service

After Amrutharamam, actor Seerat Kapoor and Siddhu Jonnalagaddastarrer romantic entertainer, Krishna and his Leela is the latest film to bypass a theatrical release. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, the film is set for a digital release soon. “While we understand that our fans would rather favour a theatrical release, looking at the unprecedented pandemic situation, we have decided to go for a release on an OTT platform.

This seems like the best opportunity for us in the current situation,” says Seerat. Krishna and his Leela is a fictitious story of a free-spirited youngster, who meets three different women at some point in his life. How he discovers love in his life and what happens after that forms the crux of the story. Seerat will be seen as a cafe owner in the film.

“I am playing Ruksar, who is independent and a free-spirited woman. Playing Ruksar was a lot of fun and I enjoyed every bit of my role,” she adds. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film also has Jerseyfame Shraddha Srinath and Shalini Vadnikatti as other leads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amrutharamam Seerat Kapoor Siddhu Jonnalagaddastarrer
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp