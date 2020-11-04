Kichcha Sudeep in Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake?

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Kichcha Sudeep is the front runner to reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character in the Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the yet-to-be-titled action thriller is being helmed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by S Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the battle of egos between a police officer named Ayyappan Nair, played by Biju Menon, and an ex-Havildar named Koshy Kurien, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Biju Menon’s role, Sudeepa was offered Prithviraj’s character. “Sudeep is the top contender to step into the shoes of Prithviraj, played by Koshy Kurien in the original.

The team felt that the character suits the image of Sudeep more convincingly and the actor too was pleased with the offer and has requested the bound script. He might sign the dotted line if his role offers equal screen presence and significance to that of Pawan Kalyan’s,” says a source in the know. Besides Telugu, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also being remade in Tamil and Hindi.

While Sasikumar has been roped in for one of the characters in Tamil, the Hindi remake, which is being produced by John Abraham under JA Entertainment, is yet to finalise its lead cast.