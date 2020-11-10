STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to shoot for 'Pushpa' from November 10

Allu Arjun, who delivered a blockbuster with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earlier this year, is back to work after nearly nine months.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Pushpa

A still from Pushpa

By Express News Service

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will begin shooting for their upcoming pan-Indian film, Pushpa, on November 10. The film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers shared a video of the pre-production works that are being taken care of by the team on Twitter earlier today.

Allu Arjun, who delivered a blockbuster with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earlier this year, is back to work after nearly nine months. The new schedule of Pushpa will kick-start in the forests of Maredumilli with an action sequence composed by fight masters Ram-Lakshman. Set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests, Pushpa features Allu Arjun as a lorry driver named Pushpa Raj.

The Race Gurram actor has reportedly mastered the Chittoor dialect for his role. Kannada actor Dhananjay has been roped in for a crucial role and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play the antagonist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushpa Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Mythri Movie Makers
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp