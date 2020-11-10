Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to shoot for 'Pushpa' from November 10

By Express News Service

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will begin shooting for their upcoming pan-Indian film, Pushpa, on November 10. The film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers shared a video of the pre-production works that are being taken care of by the team on Twitter earlier today.

Allu Arjun, who delivered a blockbuster with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earlier this year, is back to work after nearly nine months. The new schedule of Pushpa will kick-start in the forests of Maredumilli with an action sequence composed by fight masters Ram-Lakshman. Set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests, Pushpa features Allu Arjun as a lorry driver named Pushpa Raj.

The Race Gurram actor has reportedly mastered the Chittoor dialect for his role. Kannada actor Dhananjay has been roped in for a crucial role and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play the antagonist.