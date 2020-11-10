Pragya Jaiswal replaces Prayaga Martin in Boyapati Srinu's NBK 106

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Prayaga Martin was supposed to debut in Telugu opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming film, NBK 106, with Boyapati Srinu. Now, The New Indian Express has learnt that actor Pragya Jaiswal has taken over from Prayaga and is set to join the sets later this month.

"Boyapati felt that Prayaga’s chemistry with Balakrishna doesn’t bring much to the table and has decided to replace her with his Jaya Janaki Nayaka actor, Pragya Jaiswal. This move came as a shot in the arm for Pragya, who had no work in Telugu after lockdown. She will be seen in a powerful role of that of an IAS officer and is delighted to join the shoot," reveals a source from the production team.

Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the film has Balakrishna in a dual role and one of it will showcase him as an aghora. Poorna, who earlier worked in films like Suvarna Sundari and Telugulo Naaku Nachchani Padham Prema, plays the female lead in the film.