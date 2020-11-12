STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chiranjeevi tests negative for Covid-19, initial test deemed faulty

Published: 12th November 2020 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:34 PM

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost three days after the news of Chiranjeevi testing positive for Covid-19 came forth, the actor-politician on Thursday tweeted that the previous result was a false positive and he was indeed Covid negative.

The actor took to Twitter to explain how after testing positive on November 9th, he had a CT scan taken for his chest at the Apollo Group of Hospitals. It is here that doubt of a false negative came forth as the scan had no traces of infection or damage in the lungs.

The actor eventually got tested three times at Tenet Hospital on three different RTPCR kits all of which gave a negative report. 

The actor posted a snapshot of his test results as well with the caption- “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded I am Covid negative and the earlier result was due to faulty RTPCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled,” said Chiranjeevi.

It must be recalled that the actor tested Covid-19 positive during a routine check-up ahead of starting his shoot for the film “Acharya”. After he tested Covid-19 positive there was concern over the Covid status of his colleague Nagarjuna and CM of Telangana K Chandra Shekhar Rao as they were spotted together in CMO without masks or social distancing.

