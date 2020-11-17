Mahesh Babu a 'gorgeous' man: Namrata Shirodkar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Namrata Shirodkar does not mind waiting to board a flight when her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is around.

On Tuesday, Namrata took to Instagram and posted a dashing picture of Mahesh Babu from the airport.

"Who can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning !!time flies when you have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of you waiting to board a flight," she captioned the post.

Mahesh Babu's fans are also impressed seeing his picture.

"He is so handsome," a user commented.

"Such killer looks," another one wrote.

Mahesh Babu and family were in Dubai for a vacation. A day ago, Namrata shared a group picture of her family after Diwali dinner night in Dubai.

She wrote: "About last night.. A rare sight! No masks on (just for the picture) Diwali special Dining out!! Nothing better than family outings and festivities! These times treasured."