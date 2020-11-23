Renowned singer Pailam Santhosh passes away

By Express News Service

Pailam Santhosh

NALGONDA: Renowned Telugu singer Pailam Santhosh, 43, died on Sunday due to a lung illness. He belonged to Duginelly village of Nakrekal mandal. Santhosh had played an active role in the Telangana movement. He created awareness and motivated citizens through his songs, and used to perform in almost all the public meetings organised by TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Statehood agitation.