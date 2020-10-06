'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

By Online Desk

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday announced her marriage news on Twitter squashing many rumours.

The actor has officially said that the wedding will take place in Mumbai and it will be private ceremony.

"I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, surrounded by our immdediate families," she wrote on Twitter.

"I thank you for all the love uoi have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey," she said.

"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," Aggarwal said in a statement.

Shedding light on her career, she added, "I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning."

The 35-year-old actress made her debut with the 2004 drama "Kyun! Ho Gaya Na" before turning to south and gaining popularity with films like SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "Magadheera", "Darling", "Mr Perfect".

She returned to Hindi films with Rohit Shetty's "Singham" in 2011 and went on to star in the Akshay Kumar-led ensemble, "Special 26".

She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Mumbai Saga", Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and "Paris Paris".

(With PTI inputs)